Jobs available in Edinburgh now include hotel posts at all levels, careers in all sectors of security and retail at Edinburgh Airport and Lothian Buses are recruiting for 150 new drivers.

There are seasonal jobs at Summerhall and Edinburgh Festival Fringe and there is a Jobs Fair being held at the Intercontinental The George Hotel on Tuesday when around 30 employers will be present. While people who already have a Work Coach can sign up through the Job Centre it is also possible to sign up below and go along to George Street to find out more.

There are now two Job Centres in central Edinburgh – one in Waverley Mall and the other on North Bridge. There are regular Meet the Employer sessions held there with a great deal of help on offer in making applications to find the right position.

The East of Scotland Account Manager at DWP, Linda Gibb, said: “The benefit of hearing direct from an employer is that it allows candidates to hear what job actually entails and to ask questions that allowing both the employer and candidate to agree if it is the right fit for them.

“Job descriptions that may seem clear to an employer can be misunderstood, especially if a person is applying to work in that sector for the first time. It also allows employers to spot the potential within candidate which is not possible from some traditional or online recruitment methods.

“The feedback form candidates and employers is that this is a much preferred and effective way to get the right people for the right role.”

Recently when holding a Meet the Employer session with Summerhall, the employer met 19 interested candidates and seven of those were offered jobs. Similar numbers were recorded at a session with Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

