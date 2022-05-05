The A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at the Millerhill Junction will have an improved road surface after work to resurface a section of the eastbound carriageway will take place over four nights from Monday 16 May 2022.

Further overnight works to renew the road surface on a section of the eastbound carriageway of the A720 from Lothianburn to Straiton are set to begin on Friday 6 May 2022 for three consecutive nights.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project, with all works to be completed by the morning of Friday 19 May. Working hours will be between 8.30pm and 6am each night.

For the safety of road workers and motorists, a road closure will be in place, eastbound between Sheriffhall Roundabout and Old Craighall Roundabout and diversions will be in place during these works:

· Traffic will be diverted at the Sheriffhall Roundabout to the A6106 and then to the B6415, re-joining the A720/A1 at Old Craighall Roundabout. This will add approximately 4 minutes to affected journeys.

· Traffic travelling from the A68 shall travel on the A720 Westbound to Sheriffhall Roundabout then continue on the above diversion route.

All traffic management will be removed outwith working hours.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements to the A720 at Millerhill Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“The planned road closures are essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however to minimise delays we’ve planned the works to take place during night-time hours.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for live travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

Like this: Like Loading...