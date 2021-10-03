A 31-year-old man was seriously injured after a car hit him on the on-slip road while he was repairing a puncture.

The incident happened on the A720 westbound near the Lothianburn Junction at 1.15am on Sunday 3 October. The man had stopped his Volkswagen car on the on-slip road to carry out the repair. The driver of an Audi Q3 or Q4 hit the victim and then failed to stop, driving on towards the Dreghorn Junction. The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh for treatment. The road was closed until 4am for an investigation to take place.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Following our investigation at the scene, we believe the vehicle involved is in this incident was a white Audi Q3 or Q4 car and it will have obvious collision damage to the front bodywork.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen a vehicle matching this description or something similar to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was on the City Bypass early on Sunday morning and may have dashcam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0282 of 3 October.”

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...