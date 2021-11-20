Three nights of overnight work to renew the road surface on sections of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass around Dreghorn junction is set to begin on Friday 26 November.

Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland will carry out the project, with all works to be completed by the morning of Saturday 4 December. Working hours will be between 20.30 and 06.00 each night. No works are planned for Saturday or Sunday nights.

For the safety of road workers and motorists, the following closures and diversions will be in place during these works:

On the nights of 26 and 29 November, the eastbound A720 will be closed between Hermiston Gait and Dreghorn junction. A diversion will be signposted via Gogar Roundabout, Calder Roundabout, the A71, B701 and Redford Road, before re-joining the A720 at Dreghorn adding an estimated 10 minutes to affected journeys.

On the night of 3 December, the slip road onto the westbound A720 at Dreghorn junction will be closed. A diversion will be signposted via the eastbound A720 and Lothianburn junction before re-joining the westbound A720, adding an estimated 3 minutes and 4 kilometres to affected journeys.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with all relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements to sections of the A720 around Dreghorn Junction will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“The planned carriageway and slip road closures are essential to ensure the safety of road workers and motorists, however to minimise delays we’ve planned the works to take place during night-time hours.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for live travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

