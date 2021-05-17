Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland has announced a series of overnight improvement works on the A720, which will begin on 19 May 2021



Resurfacing of the eastbound carriageway between Lothianburn and Straiton junctions from Wednesday 19 May.

BEAR Scotland will resurface approximately 500 metres of the A720 eastbound carriageway from Lothianburn to Straiton junctions over two nights, beginning on Wednesday 19 May.

For the safety of workers and road users, the A720 will be closed eastbound between Lothianburn Junction and Straiton Junction from 20:30 until 06:00 on the nights of 19 and 20 May.

During the periods of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place for traffic travelling eastbound via Lothianburn junction of the A720, the A702, B701 and A701 before rejoining the A720 at the Straiton Junction. The noted diversion routes will add an estimated 6 minutes and 1 mile to affected journeys.

Emergency layby upgrades from Monday 24 May.

Emergency layby upgrades will be undertaken westbound for two weeks, from 24 May to 7 June and eastbound for two weeks, from 7 June to 21 June. Work will be constructed under lane closures each night between 20:00 and 06:00. Traffic Management will be removed after each nightshift and all lanes will remain open during the day. The laybys will remain closed during daytime working hours.

Resurfacing of the westbound carriageway on approach to Sheriffhall from Wednesday 26 May.

Overnight works to renew the road surface on the A720 westbound approach to Sheriffhall roundabout are set to begin on Wednesday 26 May.

Works will take place on the 26, 27 and 28 May and 1 and 2 June. Working hours will be between 20:30 and 06:00 each night.

To allow for the works, the A720 will be closed westbound between the A720/A1 Old Craighall Junction and Sheriffhall roundabout. Access will be maintained on the A720 for vehicles travelling southbound on the A68 via Millerhill Junction.

During this period of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place from Old Craighall roundabout through Millerhill via the B6415 & A6106 where traffic can re-join the A720 at Sheriffhall Roundabout. In addition, the Westbound Onslip at the A720/A68 Millerhill Junction will be closed with traffic being directed to join the diversion route via the Eastbound A720 and Old Craighall Roundabout. The planned diversion is projected to add an estimated 5 minutes and an additional 1 mile to affected journeys.

All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place with relevant stakeholders in advance of these works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.

All personnel on site will be subject to strict physical distancing protocols in line with Scottish Government guidance. Thorough risk assessments have been developed and cleansing stations will be implemented on site.

Materials removed from the existing carriageway will be recycled using SEPA approved methods.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements on the A720 will address and repair defects in the road surface, such as potholes or cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists. The laybys will be upgraded to modern emergency standards to provide vehicles with a fully compliant emergency stopping area.

“It is essential for the safety of road workers and motorists that we close the carriageway during these works, however we’ve scheduled them overnight in order to minimise any disruption.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience while our teams carry out these improvements.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website www.trafficscotland.org for up-to-date travel information and allowing extra time for their journey.

