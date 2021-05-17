Edinburgh building firm Rollo Developments has been voted Scotland’s Residential Renovation Company of the Year.

The company, which specialises in high-end residential properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians, landed the honour at the inaugural Corporate Livewire Scotland Prestige Awards.

The awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses which have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

The accolade comes as a welcome boost after a tough year for the firm, with managing director Sean Rollo paying tribute to his staff as lockdown restrictions continue to ease.

He said: “This award is a great boost for everyone in the business.

“It has been the toughest 12 months since we set up six years ago and there were some really worrying times along the way. It was a big strain and a lot of pressure but hopefully we’re through the worst of it.

“We had to really focus on how we were operating and changed things to give us the chance to emerge from lockdown as strongly as we could. The staff have been brilliant and we couldn’t have picked up this accolade without their professionalism and dedication.

“Central to how we operate is the customer journey and making what can be a stressful experience as enjoyable and trouble-free as possible. I was determined to keep our high standards and I’m delighted that our hard work has paid off.”

The judging panel, headed by Prestige Awards founder and chief executive Osmaan Mahmood, based its decision on areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance.

He said: “Although small businesses may not be able to compete with multinational companies on their size and scale, there is a personalised service-driven focus that is often void from large organisations.”

Rollo Developments is now hoping to push on this year having invested £100,000 in the refurbishment of their new headquarters, which is now fully functioning.

The team hasn’t able to utilise the premises, which measures approximately 10,000 square feet and includes a builders’ yard, office and workshop space, to its full potential due to the pandemic.

“We invested a lot of money in our new premises and the lockdown probably hit at the worst possible time for us,” said Mr Rollo. “I don’t think we really knew just how badly the trade industry would be affected.

“With the various government funding schemes we qualified for, we were able to cushion some of the effects. We’re slowly getting back now and looking ahead with some optimism and being named Scotland’s No. 1 residential renovation company will give us all a boost as we plan our continued recovery.”

Sean Rollo (centre) with contracts manager Stuart Davies and Amber Law (office manager).

Like this: Like Loading...