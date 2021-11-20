Glasgow Clan head coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) praised his players for their positivity after an unexpected free weekend.

Sunday’s Premier Sports Elite League game with Coventry Blaze was called off due to ice plant problems, but Cameron insists his players are more prepared.

He said: “We were disappointed not to get that game in last Sunday, but we’re taking the positives from another week in practice,” he said.

“The guys actually said to me they got to bank another game, but they got another week’s shape and it’s good they’re looking at it that way.

“They deserve a great amount of credit for having that attitude because they know, coming soon, there will be plenty of games coming up and a lot less practice time.

“To say they’re itching to get on home ice is not the correct term. They’re more like cats on a hot tin roof.”

This weekend sees Clan, sponsored by Asprey Glasgow West, head to the Motorpoint Arena to take on Nottingham Panthers in their second Premier Sports Elite League game of the season.

Tim Wallace’s men also come into the game after seeing a visit to Coventry postponed due to the ice plant issue, but Cameron has been busy preparing for Sunday’s trip.

“Nottingham’s defence are very active in the offensive zone,” he added. “Instead of the forwards traditionally doing all the work going forward, they’re a team that have five moving parts.

“You have to defend very well against that kind of movement and the puck can’t be a magnet for our eyes. We have to be aware of our coverage in all areas.

“I’m more worried about us doing our things right and if we do that, things will take care of themselves.

“We’re going in healthy and we’re going in hungry. We have a goal and that’s to get the points and we’ll do all we can to accomplish that.”

Fife Flyers entertain Cardiff Devils (18.00) looking for a second win over the Welsh combine at The Fife Ice Arena this season.

