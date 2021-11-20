An eight-foot-tall giraffe sculpture that will form part of a city-wide art trail has been sponsored by CALA the house builder.

CALA Homes (East) is among the first 10 sculpture sponsors of Giraffe About Town, the campaign which will be on Edinburgh streets in the summer in support of wildlife conservation charity, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS).

In partnership with public art specialists, Wild in Art, RZSS will display a herd of more than 40 giraffe models to help the city recover from multiple lockdowns while raising much needed funds for wildlife conservation.

Each giraffe will have its own sponsor and will be decorated by artists. The CALA-backed sculpture will be in situ in the city next summer.

Craig Lynes, Managing Director of CALA Homes (East), said: “Given the difficulties that families and communities have faced in the last two years, the timing of the Giraffe About Town Trail couldn’t be better.

“We’re delighted to be a part of it, helping thousands of people to get out, ‘look up’ and enjoy public art throughout the city, while also supporting the amazing conservation work of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

“As a responsible developer we always seek to enhance the communities in which we build and this partnership gives us another great opportunity to put those words into action. We’re looking forward to seeing our giraffe in situ next summer.”

David Field, RZSS Chief Executive, said, “It is wonderful to see CALA Homes stand tall and get behind Giraffe About Town, supporting our wildlife conservation charity as together we inspire local people and tourists to fall in love with Edinburgh all over again.

“After the immense challenges we have all faced over the last year, Giraffe About Town will encourage people to get out about town and explore these beautiful sculptures while supporting the recovery of our city and helping to protect animals in Scotland and around the world.”

www.giraffeabouttown.org.uk/sponsors

https://www.cala.co.uk/edinburgh

