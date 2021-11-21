Injury-hit Dundee Stars were thrashed 7-1 at high-flying Guildford Flames, three of the goals on the power play, despite another strike from winger Cody Dover.

He jetted in from North America in midweek and has scored three goals in his first two starts.

The 26-year-old found the net at The Spectrum after 48min to make it 6-1, too late to save Stars who have lost their last six fixtures since shutting out Flames 7-0 on Tayside on October 30.

The win completed a home Premier Sports Elite League double for the Surrey side who won 3-0 in mid-October and they are now only a point behind long-time league-pacesetters Sheffield Steelers.

The rout was started by former Dundee player Jordan Cownie after only 82sec and Stars are second-bottom of the ten-strong league with three points from 11 games.

Their sorry record includes nine reverses in regular time, including a 6-4 defeat at home to Cardiff Devils on Friday, and one in overtime.

Coach Omar Pacha said: “We lost a guy early in the morning when we though he would play and we had to change a few things.

“Obviously, Guildford came out strong and I thought they had two good bounces for the first two goals and we had chances, but they added a third and fourth and out lack of energy showed.”

