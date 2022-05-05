Cara Dillon occupies an enviable position at the very top of her genre.

This extraordinary Irish singer has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for over 20 years. Alongside a selection of favourites from her previous releases, Cara will be performing material from her new album ‘Wanderer’ which is a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman. They will be joined by folk musician Toby Shaer.

Every note and word sung with a passion and confidence earned through a life of experience singing traditional songs. Legions of fans will attest to their impassioned performances with Cara’s warm and natural stage presence something to savour.

Presented by DHM Concerts

https://www.thequeenshall.net

