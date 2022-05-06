The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) run the annual charity awards celebrating the cream of the voluntary sector in Scotland, and this year they have shortlisted 44 individuals and organisations.
A judging panel will choose the winners but members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice award.
Voting is open now until 5pm on 20 May 2022. Click here to vote.
The full shortlist includes:
Campaign of the year
- Leuchie House – The Big Hare Trail
- ENABLE Scotland – My Own Front Door
- Royal Zoological Society of Scotland – Save our Zoos
- #United2EndMND – MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and MND Association
Volunteer of the year
- Coatbridge Citizens Advice Bureau – Nan Fotheringham
- Kairos Women+ – Ruth Hart
- Playlist for Life – Carol Topper
- Dementia and Disabled Services – Heather Bryson
- Parkinson’s UK – Jane Clifford
- Quarriers – Christopher Mathers
Pioneering project
- Camphill School Aberdeen – COVID-19 Pop-up Vaccine Centre
- Inside Out – Staf/CYCJ: Youth Justice Voices and Barnardo’s Scotland: Outside In HMP&YOI Polmont
- Langholm Initiative – Creating the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve
- Scottish Badgers – Earn Your Stripes – building skills to champion wildlife
- Simon Community Scotland – The Access Hub
Employee of the year
- Sleep Scotland/Teens+ – Gail Burden
- People Know How – Miren Ochoa Sagues
- Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs – Claire Wadsworth
- Citywise Mentoring Ltd – Hana Butorova
- Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – Pat Carragher
- Berwickshire Association of Voluntary Services – Juliana Amaral
Community Action
- Dads Rock
- Elgin Sports Community Trust
- FeldyRoo
- West Dunbartonshire Community Foodshare
Climate Conscious
- Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC
- Simon Community Scotland
- Inclusion Scotland
- Green Hive
- Inverclyde Community Development Trust
Trustee of the year
- FARE Scotland – Ian Monteague
- Engender – Nina Murray
- Active Life Club – Raza Sadiq
- Young Scot – Abbie Wilson
- Kairos Women+ – Kate Clark
Digital citizens
- Simon Community Scotland
- Leuchie House
- Shaper/Caper
- The Forget Me Notes Project
Charity of the year
- Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol & Drugs
- S.M.I.L.E Counselling
- Covid:aid
- Wellbeing Works, Dundee
- The Larder
Winners will be announced on 15 June 2022 in a glittering awards ceremony hosted by BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel – COVID restrictions allowing. Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO said: “The Scottish Charity Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of charities, community organisations and social enterprises across Scotland. The entries this year are as fabulous as ever and the 44 finalists come in all shapes and sizes. Every one of them is making a huge difference – they make Scotland a better place to live and I’m very much looking forward to meeting them in June. This is your chance to vote for your favourite in the People’s Choice Award, so please offer your support.”