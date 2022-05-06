The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) run the annual charity awards celebrating the cream of the voluntary sector in Scotland, and this year they have shortlisted 44 individuals and organisations.

A judging panel will choose the winners but members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice award.

Voting is open now until 5pm on 20 May 2022. Click here to vote.

Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO

Sally Magnusson who will host the award ceremony

The full shortlist includes:



Campaign of the year

Leuchie House – The Big Hare Trail

ENABLE Scotland – My Own Front Door

Royal Zoological Society of Scotland – Save our Zoos

#United2EndMND – MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and MND Association

Volunteer of the year

Coatbridge Citizens Advice Bureau – Nan Fotheringham

Kairos Women+ – Ruth Hart

Playlist for Life – Carol Topper

Dementia and Disabled Services – Heather Bryson

Parkinson’s UK – Jane Clifford

Quarriers – Christopher Mathers

Pioneering project

Camphill School Aberdeen – COVID-19 Pop-up Vaccine Centre

Inside Out – Staf/CYCJ: Youth Justice Voices and Barnardo’s Scotland: Outside In HMP&YOI Polmont

Langholm Initiative – Creating the Tarras Valley Nature Reserve

Scottish Badgers – Earn Your Stripes – building skills to champion wildlife

Simon Community Scotland – The Access Hub

Employee of the year

Sleep Scotland/Teens+ – Gail Burden

People Know How – Miren Ochoa Sagues

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs – Claire Wadsworth

Citywise Mentoring Ltd – Hana Butorova

Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – Pat Carragher

Berwickshire Association of Voluntary Services – Juliana Amaral

Community Action

Dads Rock

Elgin Sports Community Trust

FeldyRoo

West Dunbartonshire Community Foodshare

Climate Conscious

Sustainable Thinking Scotland CIC

Simon Community Scotland

Inclusion Scotland

Green Hive

Inverclyde Community Development Trust

Trustee of the year

FARE Scotland – Ian Monteague

Engender – Nina Murray

Active Life Club – Raza Sadiq

Young Scot – Abbie Wilson

Kairos Women+ – Kate Clark

Digital citizens

Simon Community Scotland

Leuchie House

Shaper/Caper

The Forget Me Notes Project

Charity of the year

Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol & Drugs

S.M.I.L.E Counselling

Covid:aid

Wellbeing Works, Dundee

The Larder

Winners will be announced on 15 June 2022 in a glittering awards ceremony hosted by BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel – COVID restrictions allowing. Anna Fowlie, Chief Executive, SCVO said: “The Scottish Charity Awards are a unique opportunity to celebrate the fantastic work of charities, community organisations and social enterprises across Scotland. The entries this year are as fabulous as ever and the 44 finalists come in all shapes and sizes. Every one of them is making a huge difference – they make Scotland a better place to live and I’m very much looking forward to meeting them in June. This is your chance to vote for your favourite in the People’s Choice Award, so please offer your support.”

