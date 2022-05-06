Grange women are one game away from returning to Scotland’s top league, but standing in their way are a Grove Menzieshill side desperate to remain amongst the elite.

The Edinburgh side certainly have momentum, finishing second in the national league with 14 wins and five draws with only two defeats in 21 games.

They scored 78 goals and let in 24 and finished the season six points adrift of Inverleith, who were automatically promoted, and 12 ahead of third-placed Borders combine Fjordhus Reivers.

Contrast that with their Tayside-based opponents, a side which won the Premiership on ten occasions between 2001 and 2013.

Grove finished second bottom of the table with only 12 points and a goal difference of minus 58.

They only won three of their 21 league fixtures, drawing another three but losing 15, scoring only 24 goals and shipping 82.

It’s an all-Tayside affair in the men’s play-off with Dundee Wanderers going in against FMGM Monarchs. Wanderers finished second bottom of the Premiership with 13 points from three wins and four draws in 21 outings. They scored 34 goals and let in 88.

Monarchs finished second in the men’s National League with 40 points, 14 behind automatically promoted Erskine Stewart’s Melville, a total collected from 12 wins and four draws in 21 games. They scored 69 goals and let in 51.

Both games are at the University of Edinburgh playing fields at Peffermill on Saturday, the women at 14.00 and the men at 16.00.

