Grange can’t expect Western to let-up in their pursuit of the men’s Premiership title and the Glasgow club travel to Titwood on Saturday (3pm) with the bit firmly between their teeth.

The Auchenhowie-based club let slip a three-goal lead over near neighbours Clydesdale when the Glasgow club’s last met at at Western’s home pitch.

And Western skipper Rob Harwood is still smarting, particularly as Clydesdale netted their leveller in the dying minutes to earn a 3-3 draw.

Western lead the table by five points from Edinburgh side Grange and should have Andrew McConnell back from injury. Harwood said that if McConnell makes it then Western will be at full-strength.

The Scottish international said: “This is an important derby match for us and the boys are really up for the game having drawn last time out.”

Western take an 18-game unbeaten run into the fixture and are on 48 points from 15 wins and three draws. The free-scoring Auchenhowie side have netted 105 goals, the only club in the ten-strong table to reach three figures, and let in 31, the lowest goals against figure in the division.

In contrast, Clydesdale are fourth with 27 points from eight wins and three draws and seven defeats. They have scored 69 goals and let in 48.

Harwood said: “We have been extremely consistent this season and are looking to carry that into our remaining three league fixtures.”For the record, Western play Clydesdale then Grange on Saturday, April 23 and finish their league campaign at Dunfermline Carnegie on Saturday, April 30.

The skipper added: “We felt hard done by in the fixture against Clydesdale earlier in the season having had a three-goal lead and conceding so late on, so we are determined to put that right on Saturday.”

PICTURE: Action from Grange v Clydesdale at Fettes last Saturday by Nigel Duncan

