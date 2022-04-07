On Tuesday next week temporary traffic arrangements will come into effect at Picardy Place to allow for the reopening of the junction at Picardy Place and Broughton Street.

Track works have been completed but the road will be fully closed eastbound on York Place and Broughton Street while the realignment is carried out with resurfacing and road painting.

This will be in place from 9.00am on 12 April to 5.00am on 13 April.

Diversion routes will be in place via Abercromby Street, Albany Street and East London Street and/or London Road, Regent Road and South St David Street and these will be clearly signposted.

During these works there will be no through access along the front of the buildings at Picardy Place and Antigua Street however, access for pedestrians will still be fully provided along the adjacent footpaths.

If businesses require assistance with any specific deliveries during this time, they will be advised to contact the project directly and arrangements will be made.

Traffic travelling east from York Place to Picardy Place will be allowed from 5.00am on Wednesday 13 April 2022.

In addition, traffic will be able to exit Broughton Street turning left onto Picardy Place.

Any bus diversions will be publicised on www.lothianbuses.com

A council spokesperson said: “The one-day closure of eastbound lanes at York Place and Broughton Street, alongside existing traffic management arrangements, will allow us to complete essential track works here and reopen the Picardy Place and Broughton Street junction with minimum disruption. This will also mean traffic can once again access Broughton Street from Picardy Place heading north from 15 April .

“We appreciate that this may cause some delays for those travelling in the area, and would encourage them to plan ahead. We’ll be working closely with Lothian Buses to share information on diversions in the lead-up to the closure.”

