Ambitious Glasgow Clan coach Malcolm Cameron has spoken to over 100 players in a global talent search as he plans for the future in the Premier Sports Elite League.

The 52-year-old Canadian has re-signed for a second season at Braehead but he assured the success-hungry Purple Army: “My primary focus is finishing this campaign.”

Clan, backed by Aspray Glasgow West, are currently eighth in the ten-strong division and battling to stay there which guarantees a slot in the end-of-season play-offs.

However, the coach, who has worked in North America and Europe, revealed that his global talent search started in January, ahead of the Elite League’s transfer deadline.

And he said: “Since the start of the year I’ve probably spoken to over 100 players. I was looking to add players before the deadline and I started to identify candidates who could join us late or who would be out there. I have my top list of candidates and I’ll work on that in due course.”

Meanwhile, Fife Flyers, sponsored by UNISON Fife Health Branch, have been eliminated from the play-offs as they can’t catch clan. The final nail came when Guildford Flames claimed two goals in 31 seconds to beat Coventry Blaze in midweek.

Manchester Storm, who lost 8-2 at title-chasing Sheffield Steelers in midweek, are to only other team who could edge Glasgow out as they have 40 points from 50 games and are ninth in the standings while Clan have 45 points from 49 games.

Above Clan are seventh-placed Guildford on 46 points from 50 starts and Dundee Stars who have 47 points from 49 games after their 8-3 thrashing of fourth-placed Nottingham Panthers on Wednesday on Tayside.

Saturday’s fixtures are: Fife v Dundee (19.15) and Clan v Storm (19.00).

PICTURE: Clan’s long-serving Matthew Haywood in action courtesy of Glasgow Clan

