Three Scottish Judoka have been picked as part of Great Britain’s European Championship team for Sofia, Bulgaria, from April 29 to May 1.

Dylan Munro, Alex Short (pictured) and Stuart McWatt will join a team of 17 Judoka in the first championships in the Paris 2024 Cycle.

McWatt (81kg) makes a return to the team after injury which ended his hopes of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Alex Short (-66kg) makes his debut at a European Championship following his gold medal win at the

Dubrovnik European Cup in October 2021.

Dylan Munro (-60kg) will also debut as reserve after his silver medal win at the European Open Malaga in October 2021.



Euan Burton, Scottish high performance judo coach, said: “Their selections are a representation of the performances

they have delivered over a season where the depth and quality of international

fields has been incredible as all European senior judoka return to international

competition following the pandemic.



“Stuart will return to the major stage keen to step on the podium and improve upon

his multiple Top Seven finishes at previous junior and senior European Championships

whilst Alex will finally make his senior championship debut after having been

selected previously for the pandemic hit 2020 Europeans.



“Although a potentially frustrating position to be in, the nomination of Dylan Munro

as reserve at -60kg is certain recognition of his continual improvement and multiple

podium finishes on the European Tour in 2021/2022.”



