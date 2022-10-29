Sultan of Johor Cup: Great Britain 3, Japan 1 (in Johor, Malaysia)

Grange striker Fraser Heigh and Dundee-born Jamie Golden netted as Great Britain under-21 clinched third place in the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

Edinburgh-born Heigh, a former pupil of George Watson’s College, scored after a minute and James Vallely after four minutes to give Great Britain a 2-0 lead which they held until the 47th minute when Ikumi Saeki scored from a penalty corner.

But Golden, who plays for English side Surbiton and who ended Britain’s top scorer in the tournament with three goals, calmed nerves with a third two minutes later.

Great Britain lost to Japan (2-1) and Australia (3-1) in the qualifiers but beat South Africa (4-1), Malaysia 4-2) and drew 5-5 with India

Australia, who won four and drew another of their five games to top the qualifiers, and play India, who finished second after winning two and draw two of their five games, in the final.

PICTURE: Fraser Heigh (blue shirt) playing for Edinburgh club side Grange in the men’s Premiership at Fettes College against Uddingston by Nigel Duncan

