Organisers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay announced that Scottish band Tide Lines will headline the inaugural New Year’s Day ‘Final Fling’, a showcase of Scotland’s finest musicians to close the 2022/23 Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Tide Lines will be joined by special guests Elephant Sessions and Edinburgh’s own Hamish Hawk, in an all-Scottish line-up at the outdoor concert on Sunday 1 January 2023.

Tide Lines

Glasgow based Tide Lines, whose members all hail from the Highlands and Hebrides, have built up a strong Scottish following since their debut single in 2016. They recently announced a new album ‘An Ocean Full of Islands’ is to be released on 24 February 2023.

Their appearance at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay will bring to a brilliant close the three days of events and celebrations to welcome in the New Year and will begin their year of sell out gigs all over the UK.

Tide Lines said: “Playing The Final Fling on New Year’s Day as part of the iconic celebrations in Edinburgh will be a massive honour for us. It’s the perfect way to begin a year where we will release our third album and set off on our biggest UK tour to date. We can’t wait to play for an international audience in a world-famous setting!”

Elephant Sessions, who formed in 2012, have won the BBC Scots Trad Music Awards Album of the Year in 2017, as well as 2018 Live Act of the Year, and received nominations for the SAY Awards and Best Group in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Special Guest Hamish Hawk has established himself as a writer of heartfelt, headstrong, and unashamedly literate songs which are filming and romantic, blending wit, wisdom, resignation, and beauty delivered in a rich baritone that has drawn comparisons with Jarvis Cocker and Scott Walker. He was an integral part of Hidden Door Festival in 2021 in Granton.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay ​returns in December 2022 after a three year absence, ​reigniting Edinburgh’s Winter Festivals ​and welcoming the world to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay ​with a packed programme of events.

The celebrations start with the Night Afore Disco Party featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor with special guests Altered Images on Friday 30 December. The World-Famous Edinburgh’s Hogmanay Street Party returns on Saturday 31 December, together with the showcase Concert in the Gardens headlined by Pet Shop Boys and the spectacular Midnight Moment to welcome in 2023. The Final Fling on Sunday 1 January 2023 tops off a day of free events and live performances taking place in attractions, venues, and pubs throughout the capitals Old & New Town areas.

Directors of UniqueAssembly, Producers of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “We are delighted to round off our three-day Hogmanay programme with a great Scottish line-up. The Final Fling will be fun finale for residents and visitors alike.”

Tickets for the Final Fling are now on sale priced at £35.00 inc. fees for the Enclosure and £27.50 inc. fees for the Gardens.

All tickets for all events across the three days, can be purchased from www.edinburghshogmanay.com.

Doors open for Final Fling at 4.00pm.

Like this: Like Loading...