Scottish Premiership: Erskine Stewart’s Melville v Inverleith; Clydesdale v Grove Menzieshill; Dundee Wanderers v Watsonians (noon); Grange v Kelburne (13.00); Uddingston v The University of Edinburgh (14.00).

The University of Edinburgh can consolidate top spot in the men’s Premiership hockey if they beat Uddingston in Lanarkshire on Saturday and they go into the game with an unblemished four-game record.

Plus, the students are the top scoring side in the 12-strong division with 23 slammed into the opposition net in only four games. The university side have shipped three and they came last Saturday when they won 7-3 against a young Inverleith squad at Peffermill Playing Fields.

Uddingston are fourth in the table with two wins and two defeats so far having scored nine goals and let in six.

It’s been a busy week for the students who had a tough midweek clash with British Universities and Colleges Sport (BUCS) against The University of Birmingham at Peffermill but coach Hamish Imrie has they firing.

Second-placed Grange are at home to struggling Kelburne on Saturday (13.00) at Fettes College and they have also won four straight to collect 12 points, scoring 12 goals and letting in six in the process.

Tenth-placed Kelburne are, however, boosted by their narrow 4-3 victory over FSEG Clydesdale last Saturday, a welcome three points against a side which went into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Watsonians the previous Saturday.

Western Wildcats are third but they are on duty in the Euro Hockey League in Barcelona and so miss a Saturday while Watsonians, who are ninth travel to second-bottom Dundee Wanderers (noon) having lost three and won one so far.

Erskine Stewart’s Melville are seventh have lost their last two games and host city rivals Inverleith who are eighth with both teams having four points while fifth-placed Clydesdale who have six points host Tayside-based Grove Menzieshill who are one place and one point behind them.

PICTURES: The University of Edinburgh v Inverleith at Peffermill. Pictures by Nigel Duncan

