Tom Coolen, Fife Flyers’ head coach, has no injury worries ahead of Fife Flyers’ double-header with Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup this weekend with the first game at Kirkcaldy on Saturday (19.15) and the return on Tayside on Sunday (17.00) with points critical in the race to see who can qualify for the knockout stages of the first major competition in the Elite League this season.

We popped into training to see what Flyers were up to and here are some pictures from Nigel Duncan

Mid-ice action. Picture Nigel Duncan

On the bawl: Head coach Tom Coolen on the ice directing training at The Fife Ice Arena. Picture by Nigel Duncan

A general view inside Fife’s atmospheric ice arena. Picture Nigel Duncan

