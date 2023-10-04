In the aftermath of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s speech to the Conservative Party conference, cancelling the extension to the High Speed 2 (HS2) rail link, there may be some good news for Scotland.

The £36 billion which would have been spent on the High Speed rail link north of Birmingham will now be spent all over the UK.

Mr Sunak said: “We will deliver HS2 between Birmingham and Euston as planned but we will extend it no further.

“Instead we will take every pound that would have been spent extending HS2 and invest over £36 billion into Network North – a new programme of transport improvements that will benefit far more people, in far more places, far quicker.”

This is what Network North will mean north of the border:

In Scotland

Reducing congestion for the communities of Ashington, Felton, Alnwick, and Amble: by delivering the long-awaited upgrade to A1 coastal route between Newcastle, Berwick-upon-Tweed, and Edinburgh.

Faster journey times, increased capacity, and more frequent, reliable services: Network North will build better connectivity across the North and Midlands.

Pinch points on the A75 solved: providing better links between the Cairnryan ferry terminals serving Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland.

Further investment in the M6 and Cumbria, and the A77 towards Glasgow.

Like this: Like Loading...