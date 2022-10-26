On his first day as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak appointed the main members of his Cabinet and found time to call the Presidents of Ukraine and the USA.

He also called the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales. This was in stark contrast to the former Prime Minister who did not extend the courtesy during her short stay at Number 10.

Constructive call with @RishiSunak tonight. I expressed hope that we will build a UK/Scot gov relationship based on mutual respect – inc for mandates – and my fear that further austerity will do real damage to people & public services. I look forward to further engagement soon — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 25, 2022

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The First Minister and the Prime Minister had a brief, introductory call this evening. The First Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him well.

“She expressed her hope that political differences notwithstanding, they would build a constructive working relationship. She made clear that the Scottish Government would do everything possible to establish such a constructive relationship but stressed that this must be built on mutual respect.

“The First Minister also expressed the strong view that the UK Government should address the pressure and pain being felt by people and businesses as a result of inflation and other economic pressures, and should not exacerbate that with a further wave of austerity.

“She welcomed the Prime Minister’s assurance of engagement with the devolved Governments ahead of the Chancellor’s forthcoming budget statement.

“Finally, the First Minister made clear her intention to honour the mandate The Scottish Government received from the people of Scotland at the last election.”

Tonight, I spoke to @10DowningStreet.



A chance to congratulate the Prime Minister and discuss the importance of working together as four nations to address the urgent challenges we face as a United Kingdom. — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) October 25, 2022

