Queen Margaret University (QMU) are conducting a research project and need help from beer lovers, particularly ale drinkers.

Members of the public who fit the bill are invited to take part in consumer tasting panels to help in the development of new beer products. Participants will have the chance to sample a selection of beers and will be rewarded with either a £10 John Lewis or Amazon voucher.

The research project is being carried out by the Scottish Centre for Food Development and Innovation based at QMU. The sessions, run by food and drink specialists, will involve consumers sampling new formulations and providing their feedback. Participants will not know the type of ale being tested, so the team can get a completely unbiased review of each drink tasted.

Those interested can apply for one of several testing sessions which will take place at Surgeon’s Quarter in Edinburgh’s Newington area on Saturday 26 November 2022. Each session should last approximately 40 minutes, and as a thank you, panellists will receive a £10 voucher and be entered into a draw to win £100 John Lewis or Amazon voucher.

Catriona Liddle, Head of the Scottish Centre for Food Development and Innovation at Queen Margaret University, said: “Our consumer tasting panels are extremely popular with foodies and people from the local community who enjoy sampling and talking about food and drink. We have various tasting sessions which run throughout the year which involving sampling and giving feedback on a wide variety of food and drink products. Sessions are open to anyone over the age of 18. The main restriction is that we are unable to accept any applications from individuals with dietary restrictions or food allergies.”

Interested?

For further details on the beer tasting panels, contact the food team at Queen Margaret University on consumerpanels@qmu.ac.uk.





Like this: Like Loading...