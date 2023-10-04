Scottish Premiership: women: Friday: Grange Edinburgh Ladies v The University of Edinburgh (20.00, Fettes Playing Fields); Western Wildcats v Clydesdale Western (20.15, Auchenhowie).

Saturday: GHK v Gordonians; Watsonians v University of St Andrews; Hillhead v Inverleith (15.30); Uddingston v Glasgow University (16.00, Uddingston Cricket and Sports Club).

Early action this weekend for The University of Edinburgh who travel to Grange Edinburgh Ladies at Fettes Playing Fields on Friday (20.00) while Western Wildcats host Clydesdale Western at Auchenhowie (20.15).

The students are fourth in the 12-strong table with six points from three games, winning two and losing the other, with 12 goals scored and four shipped.

Grange also have six points and and identical record but they have plundered 17 goals, the second highest total in the division, and let in three for third spot in the table.

Wildcats are second with nine points from three starts and have scored 14 goals and let in one and Clydesdale Western are seventh with three points having only played two games, winning one scoring two goals and losing two goals.

On Saturday, GHK host struggling Gordonians who have lost all three of their games and let in 30 goals and scoring five, second bottom Hillhead are in against third-bottom Inverleith in a key basement battle and fifth-placed Uddingston host Glasgow University who are eighth.

Pace-setting Watsonians host sixth-placed The University of St Andrews and the Edinburgh side, champions last season, have claimed 19 goals and lost only thee in their three games so far. St Andrews have three points having lost one and won won and have scored four and lost three goals.

PICTURES: taken at recent Watsonians game againt Gordonians. Pictures by Nigel Duncan

