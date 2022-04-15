Families from all over Edinburgh discovered bargain prices on leading brands at a holiday fun day at Company Shop on Dumbryden Road in Wester Hailes.

The event was held as part of a drive to explain to local people how they can stretch their weekly budgets further in the wake of rising energy bills and food prices by buying perfectly good food and household products which have been deemed ‘surplus’.

Company Shop sells these items – many of which have come from major retailers, brands and manufacturers – at discounted prices to save them from needlessly going to landfill. The reasons why the stock is surplus can be something like incorrect labelling, seasonal packaging, or quite simply overstock.

Lots of locals signed up on the day for free lifetime membership, which is open to employees and pension recipients of the NHS, emergency services, social care, FMCG supply chain, British Armed Forces, prison services, registered charities as well as those in receipt of means-tested benefits.

The event also included free treats and refreshments for all the family, with children invited to have their faces painted for free and take part in games like ‘Checkout Bingo’ with a chance of winning surplus prizes.

Sharon Hogarth and Jade Leitch enjoying face painting

Heeley Campbell, who was nominated for Company Shop membership by her sister an NHS worker, said: “When I come to Company Shop, I can get several bags of shopping for the price of what it would cost for one from the regular supermarkets. It also saves the food from going to waste, which is good for the environment.”

Jory Kinney, Store Manager for Company Shop Edinburgh, added: “I’m really proud of the work that we do in our Company Shop store. Bills are getting more and more expensive, and we hear a lot of stories from families who tell us they’re so relieved they can come to us and stretch their budgets that little bit further.

“What’s great is that not only are people getting to save on their food shopping, but they’re also helping to protect the planet at the same time, as everything on our shelves would have gone to landfill had we not redistributed it through our store.”

Teresa Bell and Terry Maree visited the shop

Company Shop Edinburgh opened in September 2020 and saved members over £3m collectively in its first 12 months, redistributing more than 1,500 tonnes of surplus products.

