Kim Manson has been chosen as a Local Hero by Company Shop.

The Wester Hailes shop Dumbryden Road which redistributes surplus food and other products has been running a national campaign asking for store members and local people to nominate themselves or others in the area.

Kim who is a Domestic Assistant in an Edinburgh hospital has been chosen for the work she has done for patients at the hospital, getting them extra pillows and blankets, lending her phone to them to contact loved ones and just stopping for a chat. She also gathered donations of toiletries and pyjamas for patients who had run out by asking for help over social media.

Kim’s support for the community has been rewarded by Company Shop with a £100 voucher to spend in store. Given Company Shop’s unique surplus redistribution model, Kim and other national winners will be able to access high-quality food and products for around 50% off the normal retail price, meaning they can double the treats in store.

Company Shop Edinburgh Store Manager, Jory Kinney, said: “There are so many frontline workers who’ve made an exceptional contribution every day to our community, and we felt that the contributions they’ve made during such a challenging period shouldn’t go unrewarded.

“The local community sent us many nominations, and it was a difficult task making the final decision, but we’re really pleased to have selected Kim for going that extra mile for patients and would like to thank everyone for embracing this latest Company Shop community initiative.”

Company Shop Membership is open to those working in the NHS, care services, emergency services, FMCG supply chain, the British Armed Forces and prison services, and employees of charities.

It is also open to those in receipt of means tested benefits, including families receiving Free School Meals (FSM). Anyone who is eligible for membership can sign up for free membership online.

