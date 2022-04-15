Police Scotland officers in East Lothian are continuing to carry out enquiries to trace a teenager missing from the area and are keen to speak to a man who spoke to him on Thursday, 7 April, 2022, a few days before he was last seen.

Ahmadulla Wafa Asadullah (small photo left) was last seen in the Wallyford area where he had been living, at around 10am on Sunday, 10 April, 2022.

He is described as 5’11’’, of slim build, with dark medium length hair wearing green cargo trousers and a black zip up top.

Officers are keen to speak to the man in the image who was within the Potterow area of Edinburgh on Thursday, 7 April. He has dark coloured hair and a dark coloured short beard.

Inspector David Reilly of Dalkeith Police Station said: “We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to try and trace Ahmadulla and know he was heading to the Potterow area of Edinburgh.

“We know he spoke to a man there in the days before he went missing and we are keen to speak to him to see if he knows where Ahmadulla may be. Was this you? Please think back.

“Ahmadulla can only speak a few phrases in English and uses a translation app on his phone to communicate in English.

“Officers are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace him but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police. We believe this man will be able to help and appeal to him directly to come forward.”

Anybody contacting the police with any information on the whereabouts of Ahmadulla should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3925 of 10 April, 2022.

Photo of the man police would like to talk to

