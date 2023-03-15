Wester Hailes Library in Edinburgh, along with Gorebridge Library in Midlothian, will be amongst the first in Scotland to create a ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ service, giving their communities free access to repair, reuse, rent and upcycle everyday items.

The trailblazing pilot project will help keep items in use for longer, rather than being thrown away, promoting sustainability as well as helping to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Managed by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), Wester Hailes and Gorebridge Libraries will join seven others across Scotland in the country’s first circular community hubs, forming a ‘network’ of sustainable ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’. Funding for the project has been received from The John Lewis Partnership’s £1million Circular Future Fund.

The other library services selected include Aberdeen Central Library, Forfar Library, South West Library, Inverclyde, Kilbirnie Library, Orkney Library & Archive, A K Bell Library, Perth and Girvan Library.

Five of the services selected to take part in the pilot scheme, including Gorebridge, were announced late last year, and work to source equipment, upgrade the space and train staff to deliver this promising project in these areas is well underway. It is expected these public libraries will open their ‘Lend and Mend Hubs’ for public use early this year, with the others including Wester Hailes expected to open later in 2023.

Pamela Tulloch, chief executive of SLIC, said: “The ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ library project has the potential to create a real impact – especially at a time when all of Scotland’s communities are experiencing economic and environmental challenges.

“The introduction of this network will build on the important role our public libraries play, giving people access to resources they might not otherwise have to support responsible consumption and learning – with the added benefit of it being local and free.

“With all nine public library partners now selected, we can’t wait to see these local library services transform and thrive for the long-term benefit of the communities around them. And with such wide geographical spread and diverse community reach, we believe this pilot project will provide valuable learnings in promoting the urgent need to adopt a more circular way of living and help develop a long-term model for libraries to be a hub of circular economy activities.”

Edinburgh Council’s Culture and Communities Convener, Cllr Val Walker, said: “I am delighted that Wester Hailes Library will be leading the way on the ‘Lend and Mend Hub’ pilot scheme. I am confident that this scheme will bring great benefits to the local community as we continue to grapple with an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis.

“This scheme also does excellent work on reinforcing the circular economy and sustainability in our communities by emphasising the importance of repairing, reusing and upcycling. One of our strategic approaches and principles within our 2030 Climate Strategy is supporting a circular economy across the city.

“I look forward to seeing how this scheme progresses here in Edinburgh and across Scotland.”

Wester Hailes Library

