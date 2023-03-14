The star of Still Game and Two Doors Down will front indie band Penny Mob at an intimate Edinburgh gig.
Scottish actor Jamie Quinn, famous for roles in Two Doors Down, Still Game and Bluestone 42, will show another side to his talent when he performs as the frontman with indie rock band Penny Mob, this Sunday night at Sneaky Pete’s.
The gig will form the last leg of the band’s first short Scottish tour. The reception they have received so far has been phenomenal, so catch them in this legendary Edinburgh venue while you can!
The band’s EP Party Animal is out now and you can get tickets for the gig here.
There will be no Lib Dem power grab after by-election victory
The Edinburgh Liberal Democrat group have confirmed they do not wish to take control of the council following a by-election win, which made them the second largest party in the City Chambers. Talks held on Monday night concluded “unanimously” that the group was better off remaining in opposition as they fear a potential “dangerous power…
Tram inquiry asks for another £100,000
More taxpayer cash is being sought by the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry – with councillors asked to allocate another £100,000 to the funding of the investigation into Over eight years in the making, the inquiry looking into the construction of the first part of the city’s line which ran until recently from Airport to York Place…
Almost three deaths registered for every two births last year
There were almost 16,000 more deaths than births registered in Scotland in 2022, according to new figures released by National Records of Scotland. The figures, in the report ‘Births, Deaths and other Vital Events’ show there were 62,942 deaths but only 46,959 births across the year, continuing a trend of deaths outstripping births in Scotland…
East Lothian locals invited to refurbished development for older people
Blackwood hosts open morning to celebrate completion of major works A newly refurbished housing development for older people is inviting local communities around Haddington for a first look after a £400,000 investment. Paterson Court – which is operated and managed by Blackwood Homes and Care – is opening its doors to members of the public…
Citizen Ticket launches in-house events promotion arm Citizen Live
Scotland-born online ticketing and livestream events platform, Citizen Ticket, has today expanded its UK and European presence through the launch of a new promotion arm, Citizen Live. As part of the expansion, the newly formed Citizen Live will host between 80 and 100 events this year in London, elsewhere in the UK, and in Europe.…
Two sea fishing events this week
The Bass Rock Shore Angling League host the final round of their winter league on Wednesday, March 15, and it is a North Berwick Rover. Anglers can fish where they wish between the two golf courses. Registration is at the harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm and fishing is from 7pm to 10pm. Only sizeable fish…