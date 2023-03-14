The star of Still Game and Two Doors Down will front indie band Penny Mob at an intimate Edinburgh gig.

Scottish actor Jamie Quinn, famous for roles in Two Doors Down, Still Game and Bluestone 42, will show another side to his talent when he performs as the frontman with indie rock band Penny Mob, this Sunday night at Sneaky Pete’s.

The gig will form the last leg of the band’s first short Scottish tour. The reception they have received so far has been phenomenal, so catch them in this legendary Edinburgh venue while you can!

The band’s EP Party Animal is out now and you can get tickets for the gig here.

Indie rockers Penny Mob perform at Edinburgh's Sneaky Pete's

