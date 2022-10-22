Community spirit always runs high in Wester Hailes, but this week more than most others as local residents, businesses, community groups and charities came together to clean up the area.
Organised by Places for People Scotland, and with the support of partners including The City of Edinburgh Council, Police Scotland, Prospect Community Housing, Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the community action saw many local people get involved with litter picking, cutting back overgrown greenery, removing rubbish, cleaning communal stairs and painting shared garden furniture.
Keen to get involved, pupils from St Augustine’s High School were out in force with their litter pickers, keen to volunteer to make a difference in their community. They will be back out in the community next week to plant bulbs.
Many local businesses also offered their time and resources throughout the week, including volunteers from TC Young Solicitors, Pertemps, Jacobs, Skanska, Currie and Brown, Apogee, Idverde, NWH Group and Bell Group.
Ciara Toland, head of neighbourhoods at Places for People Scotland said: “The efforts of the volunteers, residents and partners in Wester Hailes throughout the week of action have been nothing short of amazing, and I want to thank everybody who took the time to get involved.
“This isn’t just about collecting litter, it’s about the shared sense of community spirit and pride that so many local people feel in Wester Hailes, something that was on show in bounds throughout the week. Having had the chance to speak to many people, including conducting a doorstep consultation, we have built a good understanding of how people feel about their community and heard some excellent ideas for continuing to improve it.”
Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton, local area commander south west Edinburgh said: “I was really pleased that the local policing team have been supporting this initiative and working with the local community to make these improvements. It’s an opportunity for everyone in the area to get involved and build upon the excellent relationships we already have in the South West locality.”
