The 12th Edinburgh Short Film Festival once again brings some of the world’s best short films to Edinburgh and welcome audiences back to the cinema to see one of the strongest and most varied short film programmes anywhere.

From Palme D’Or nominees to Annecy Animation Festival Winners and Sundance winning shorts to award winning shorts from across the globe.

Guest programmes from International Film Festivals including Amsterdam, Munich, Adriatic & Buenos Aires alongside the best 2022 Scottish and UK short films.



Edinburgh Short Film Festival 2022 Friday October 28th – Sunday November 13th, 2022 at Summerhall & Voodoo Rooms

SHE WOLF TOTEM

KASSANDRA

DRINK MY LIFE

Like this: Like Loading...