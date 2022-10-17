A week of action has been launched this morning to clean up Wester Hailes.

Residents will be encouraged to carry out a large-scale community clean-up of their local area.

During the ‘Wester Hailes Week of Action’, people living around Barn Park, Harvesters Way, Clovenstone and in Wester Hailes, will spend the week working with their Housing Associations and the council to carry out litter picks and remove bulky waste and illegally dumped items from common stairs, gardens and communal spaces.

With several skip loads expected to be collected in the following locations, interested residents are invited to turn up to lend a hand.

Bags, pickers, and gloves will be provided.

Monday 17 October – City of Edinburgh Council, Barn Park Clear Up – meeting point Central playpark Barn Park 10 am and 1pm.

– City of Edinburgh Council, Barn Park Clear Up – meeting point Central playpark Barn Park 10 am and 1pm. Tuesday 18 October – Places for People Scotland – Harvesters Clear Up – Harvesters Community Centre, 75 Harvesters Way at 10am

Places for People Scotland Harvesters Clear Up – Harvesters Community Centre, 75 Harvesters Way at 10am Wednesday 19 October 2022 – Prospect Community Housing – Clovenstone Clear Up – 19 Clovenstone Drive at 10am and Clovenstone Community Centre at 1pm

Prospect Community Housing – Clovenstone Clear Up – 19 Clovenstone Drive at 10am and Clovenstone Community Centre at 1pm Thursday 20 October 2022 – City of Edinburgh Council – Wester Hailes Park Clear Up – Wester Hailes Park Main Square 10am and 1pm

City of Edinburgh Council – Wester Hailes Park Clear Up – Wester Hailes Park Main Square 10am and 1pm Friday 21 October 2022 – Wester Hailes Library between 10am and 12pm – please come along and join us for a thank you celebration.

Coordinated by Place for People and The City of Edinburgh Council’s Housing Operations team, the initiative is being supported by colleagues from Waste & Cleansing, Street Enforcement and Parks & Greenspace.

Police Scotland, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Prospect Community Housing, Keep Scotland Beautiful are among the council’s commercial partners who will assist this week.

