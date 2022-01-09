Police are continuing the search for Alice Byrne who has been missing from her Portobello home since New Year’s Day.

On Sunday morning officers patrolling the Prom have been spotted speaking with members of the public. The poster showing Alice has been put up on bins and notice boards on the Prom and elsewhere in Portobello.

The poster image has been shared widely and appears in shop windows all over the city and on social media.

Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s flat in Marlborough Street between 8am and 10am on Saturday, 1 January and from enquiries to date, officers believe that she potentially headed in the direction of the promenade and beach.

She is described as white, around 5ft 6ins in height and of medium build with short black hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.

Police officers on Portobello Prom on Sunday morning

Alice Byrne

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said on Saturday: “It has now been one week since Alice was last seen and since then she has not made any contact with family or friends. As time passes we have become increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and safety. “Since Alice was reported missing, extensive searches and enquiries have been carried out throughout primarily the Portobello area. These searches are ongoing and we continue to be assisted by specialist police resources including air support, police dogs, search officers and our Marine Unit.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who was in the Portobello area at that time who may have dash cam footage to check devices and call if you have any sightings of Alice. We are aware that the beach and Promenade area was busy on New Year’s morning so appeal to anyone to review photos and call if they have any information that may assist in tracing Alice. Officers have been speaking to local people and visiting local businesses in the area in case anyone remembers seeing Alice in the area.

“Naturally Alice’s friends and family are extremely concerned and we just want to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe. Again, I would urge anyone who has seen Alice since Saturday, 1 January, or who has any information that may be relevant to our investigation to contact us as soon as possible.

“If Alice reads this appeal, please phone your family, friends or the police.”

Any information can be passed to police through 101 with reference 0647 of 2 January.

