Glasgow Clan skipper Dyson Stevenson believes the the enforced break from Premier Sports Elite League action has allowed the squad to reflect.

The 28-year-old forward admitted COVID-19 protocol had been tough but the guys had done the best they could to stay in shape, including taking walks around the city.

Canadian-born Stevenson, who has scored three goals and set-up another six in 15 games for the club, said the break had, however, allowed players to focus on the mental side of hockey.

He added: “You look back on the first 15 games and look at what you did wrong and what you did right. Now we are preparing for the next 39 games and it is pretty exciting going to the rink after being away and it is good to get back.”

The team come out of COVID storage on Tuesday (19.00pm) to host Manchester Storm and then entertain Cardiff Devils on Wednesday (19.00) and Nottingham Panthers on Friday (19.30) before travelling to Dundee Stars on Saturday (19.00).

Only 200 fans are allowed in and Clan have set up a webcast which costs £15 a game. Season ticket holders can access the game free.

Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, last tasted competitive action on Sunday, November 26 when they were whipped 5-1 at high-flying Belfast Giants.

And coach Malcolm Cameron’s hand-picked squad prop up the ten-strong Elite League table with 12 points from 15 games.

They are a point adrift of ninth-placed Scottish rivals Fife Flyers who have iced in 21 fixtures.

Dundee Stars occupy the eighth and final play-off slot with 13 points from 19 games with Coventry Blaze seventh on 16 points from 17 starts.

Cameron (pictured) believes his men have their spark back thanks to the enforced break because of being the pandemic.

Cameron said: “We are close to having a full line-up which and this break was probably good as it got us reinvigorated.

“The energy level in practice has been outstanding and we look sharp and we seem to have the same spark we had in November when we were a real determined hockey club.

“We were scoring a lot of blood and guts goals and we were really tough to play against and we seem to have that edge back.”

The Canadian playcaller added: “We have a ton of games to go before we get to the finish line but a couple of wins here and we are right in the thick of things in terms of play-off positioning. The guys know that and we have a big week ahead of us.”

