Round ten of the Bass Rock Winter League is on Wednesday, January 12 and it’s a Dunbar Rover with boundaries between Belhaven Beach and East Links Golf Course. Registration is at Dunbar Harbour from 6pm to 6.30pm with fishing from 7pm to 10pm.

Secretary James Ogilvie reminds anglers that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales which close at 10.20pm.

Jamie McHale leads the chase for the silverware but new Scottish international Barry McEwan is still in with a chance.

Cramond Angling Club confirm that season permits are now available and secretary Joe Arndt said that there has been a slight increase because of rising costs. See the club’s social media and website on www.fishalmond.co.uk for full details.

The permit covers fishing from the mouth of the Almond at Cramond to north of Kirkliston, a stretch of over eight miles, and Arndt added: “We still believe we give good value.”

Arndt also confirmed that the club’s joint venture with West Lothian Angling Association is on-going. This allows for a reduction of £10 on the cost of a season ticket with West Lothian whose permit kicks in near Newbridge and covers over nine miles of the Almond.

The permit charges for Cramond are adult £38, seniors £28, students £15 and juniors are free with an adult and this covers salmon, sea trout and brown trout on the river which is accessible by Lothian buses.

Arndt said that this is the first increase in a decade and this season starts with an opening day BBQ on Saturday, February 5 at 9am at Fair-a-Far Weir, COVID-19 restrictions allowing. Members and non-members are welcome.

Finally, volunteers, he said, are always welcome to join their committee.

PICTURE: The Almond near Craigiehall by Nigel Duncan

