An Edinburgh Trams driver has been awarded the company’s You are Tramtastic honour for his outstanding customer service skills.

Richard Anderson helped a colleague deal with a group of young people who were behaving in an antisocial manner on a tram, staying onboard until the group left.

Richard said: “When you work with the public, you have to have patience, listen to your customers and, if you can empathise with them, that is great. The key is not to be judgemental but honest.”

Richard driving the tram

Sue Bucher, Edinburgh Trams’ HR Manager, said “The Board were impressed with all the nominations again this year, which proves that our colleagues are committed to delivering excellent service to our customers.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic, we had fifty colleagues nominated for going that extra mile. Monthly nominations are judged by the management team and the trade union using the Edinburgh Trams’ values of being Trusted, Innovative, Passionate and Smart.”

Nominations for ‘You Are Tramtastic’ are open each month with a monthly prize of a £100 Amazon voucher and an annual award of £250 Amazon voucher.

Lea Harrison, Managing Director, added: “It is important for us that we recognise our colleagues who demonstrate our core values throughout their work. All the ‘Tramtastic’ winners show how passionate we are about the vital role we play in the city’s public transport system.”

The Edinburgh Trams employee awards scheme You Are Tramtastic recognises colleagues each month with an annual winner chosen by the board of directors.

Richard Anderson

