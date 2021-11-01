Entries are being accepted for next year’s Scottish Open Fly Fishing Championship with a first prize of £2,000, second £1,000 and third £500. Each heat winner receives £100.

The heats are Sunday, May 15, Sunday, May 29, Sunday, June 12 with the Grand Final on Sunday, September 4. There is a practice day on Saturday, September 3.

All heats and the final are at the Lake of Menteith and the entry fee is £70 for a heat and £40 for the final. To book contact Ben on 07462 148303 or email scottishopen@outlook.com.

Ben Robertson, the organiser, revealed that the 2021 event ran at a loss and he added: “We are not in it to make money however it has to break even.

“Taking this into consideration, I have had to increase the entry fee. However, your entry fee for the heat and final includes your fishing fee and food at the final.”

PICTURE: fly tied by Ron Harvey

Like this: Like Loading...