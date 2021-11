Round five of the winter league hosted by the Bass Rock Shore Angling League is at North Berwick on November 3.

Boundaries are the town’s two golf courses with registration at North Berwick Harbour from 6pm till 6.30pm. Fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and low water is 7.10pm.

The weigh-in is back at harbour and organiser James Ogilvie said that only sizeable fish should be brought to the scales. The deadline is 10.20pm.

New members are always welcome.



