Edinburgh University visit men’s Premiership title-chasers Grange on Tuesday (8pm) with player/coach Hamish Imrie looking to continue the club’s development.

The students come into the floodlit hockey clash at Fettes College, Edinburgh, after thrashing city rivals Inverleith 5-0 on Saturday on the road with Imrie and fellow Scottish international Robbie Croll netting doubles.

The three points lifted the new-look and strong-running university side into fifth position in the 12-strong league with 11 points from six games, a record which includes three wins, two draws and a defeat.

Grange, in contrast, go into the Capital clash on a downer after losing their unbeaten record to new league pace-setters Western Wildcats in a 5-2 home defeat on Sunday.

They are third with 15 points from their six starts, a point behind Glasgow-based Western, having won five and lost one.

Imrie, a former Grange player, said: “We’re getting stronger every week and the pressure is all on Grange.

“We’re developing as a club and games against well-organised clubs like Grange will give my players valuable experience. We’ll just go out there and play and see what happens.”

PICTURE: Imrie (red shirt) pictured between umpires David Sweetman and Martin Monaghan

Like this: Like Loading...