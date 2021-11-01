Fife Flyers travel to Elite League pace-setters Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday (7.30pm) after hammering arch rivals Dundee Stars 5-0 in their final Challenge Cup group game at Kirkcaldy on Sunday to squeeze into the quarter-finals.

Coach Todd Dutiaume (pictured) said it was good to see smiles in the dressing-room and his new-look squad know what to expect at the House of Steel having lost 5-2 in the Utilita Arena late last month.

A 3-1 final period cost Fife then and it will be another severe test in Yorkshire as Steelers are smarting from a 4-3 reverse to Coventry Blaze in their last home league game.

Steelers have collected ten points from seven starts with three wins, two overtime wins and only two defeats so far this term. They have also scored 27 goals and lost 21.

Aaron Fox’s men also recorded two weekend wins over Manchester Storm in the Challenge Cup, a 7-4 success on the road plus a 5-3 win in Yorkshire.

Fife have scored 11 goals and lost 17 to sit ninth in the ten-strong league table with two points from four defeats and one win in their five outings.

Dutiaume confirmed that he travels with a full squad and he said: “We have been showing a lot of potential over the last three weeks and there are a lot of young guys new to the professional game in our squad.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for them but the guys are recognising what it needs to be successful.”

