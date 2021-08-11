Virgin Atlantic has announced plans to begin flying form Edinburgh Airport to Barbados from December and to Orlando in Florida from April 2022.

This will be a first for the company and will be Scotland’s only direct flight to the Caribbean with fares starting from £419 per passenger.

The twice weekly Caribbean flights will begin on 5 December 2021 using an Airbus A330. There are various cabins on offer – Upper Class offering a bar area and fully flat beds or Premium with a 38″ seat pitch, welcome drinks and fine dining. The Orland flights will begin next April on an Airbus A330-200.

The new routes will allow tourists to Scotland from both destinations to enjoy the delights of Edinburgh and the rest of the country, but will also be used for cargo and exports. Barbados has easy onward connections to other destinations in the Caribbean such as Grenada, St Vincent and Tobago.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter for Virgin Atlantic and we couldn’t be happier to be flying from a new home in Scotland. I know our teams are itching to show Edinburgh the Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair we’re famous for.

“Our two new routes provide an array of holiday options to suit everyone. From family fun and the thrills of Orlando’s theme parks to the stunning beaches and chilled out vibes in Barbados, we’re confident there’s something to love for all of our Scottish customers.”

Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “A premier city like Edinburgh deserves premier airlines and we are extremely excited to welcome our newest partner Virgin Atlantic to Scotland’s capital city.

“To be able to deliver flights to Barbados, Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, and Orlando is a fantastic boost to us as we prepare for the post-Covid recovery, and it is a huge show of confidence in Edinburgh Airport’s ability to deliver for passengers across the country.

“We look forward to the new routes launching and watching passengers head off on the holiday of a lifetime from Edinburgh Airport with Virgin Atlantic.”

Minister for Transport Graeme Dey, said: “I welcome this news of Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to Scotland, and the launch of their new service to Barbados from Edinburgh. It is encouraging to see airlines develop their connectivity to Scotland at this time and I am sure this news will be welcomed by passengers.”

