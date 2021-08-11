There will be a careers event held at The Dome on George Street on 17 August 2021 aimed at young people aged 18-24 who are on Universal Credit.

The session will provide an opportunity to meet employers recruiting in many different types of jobs. There will be fully funded job placements available for applicants who attend the event in hospitality, social media/marketing, community football coaching, retail, guest services and trainee youth workers.

For young people who are eligible for the government’s Kickstart scheme there are jobs available paying a National Minimum wage for 25 hours a week for 26 weeks. The jobs come with a guaranteed investment in the applicant’s future career with the chance of employability training and coaching.

Those who wish to attend can contact Kickstart at the Department of Work and Pensions by email kickstart.kdameos@dwp.gov.uk or by contacting their Work Coach at their local Job Centre.

