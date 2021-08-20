Berwick Bandits lost 57-33 at lowly Kent Kings in midweek and they have a quick chance for revenge when the sides meet in the Borders on Saturday (6.30pm) in a double-header which includes a National League (NL) clash between the sides.

Kent gained a huge boost from the emphatic 57-33 midweek over Bandits and ex-British Champion Scott Nicholls was a maximum man on Tuesday, the day after finishing a creditable fifth in the British Final.

Aussie No 1 Troy Batchelor is another danger man and his recent inclusion has seen a significant turnaround in the club’s fortunes.

Ex-Glasgow Tigers racer Paul Starke continues his excellent form and former Edinburgh Monarchs racer Cameron Heeps is beginning to turn his season around.

Ben Morley, who collected double figures against Berwick, and teenager Dan Gilkes provide solid back up.

Berwick will look to Danish duo Nikolaj Busk Jakobsen and Kasper Andersen to spearhead their challenge along with in-form teenager Leon Flint.

But beware, the English side are an improving outfit and Kent earned two points from a 44-44 draw at Edinburgh Monarchs on Friday. They led 43-39 going into the last heat before the home side earned a 5-1.

Meanwhile, Kent Royals defend their unbeaten record in this season’s National League to Berwick Bullets with the match due to start after the main meeting.

Yarm-born Alex Goldsborough makes his NL debut having been recommended to Royals’ management.

