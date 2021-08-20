Edinburgh Monarchs skipper Sam Masters and Aussie countryman Josh Pickering kept their cool despite intense pressure to secure a 5-1 final heat win to earn a 44-44 draw with lowly Kent Kings at Armadale.

The English combine, who beat Monarchs narrowly on their own track recently and were looking for a confidence-boosting double, led 24-23 after Heat 8 on their first visit to the West Lothian track.

They were 43-39 ahead after the penultimate heat and in stepped Monarchs top duo.

Masters led with Pickering close for three laps before Scott Nicholls fell and was disqualified. The race was awarded to Monarchs.

Masters (pictured) top scored with 14 points while Pickering earned eight, the same a Kye Thomson. Nicholls was best for Kent with 12 followed by ex-Monarchs racer Cameron Heeps.

