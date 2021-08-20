Two Lothians beaches make the top ten in Britain for dog-friedly beaches, Yellowcraig and Seacliffe, both in East Lothian.

Yellowcraig is sixth with a rating of 8.62 while Seacliff is two places lower on 8.35, but the top rated beach, with a score of 9.30 out of ten, is Durdle Door in Dorset.

The survey was completed ahead of National Dog Day on August 26 and Durdle Door is described as a perfect seaside getaway for dogs and their owners.

In second place is Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex, scoring 9.13. Neighbouring the white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters, the quiet pebble beach enjoys the views of the iconic landmark.

Another Dorset favourite, Man O’War Beach, ranks third with 8.99. Also known as East Durdle Door, this pebble beach offers calm waters protected from swells.

Fourth with 8.79 is Three Cliffs Bay in Glamorgan. Taking the crown as the first sand beach on the list, the seashore is paired with the dunes of sand for plenty of room to roam.

Finishing off the top five is Longsands North Tynemouth with 8.69. Located on England’s north-east coast, this dog-friendly beach is another perfect place to walk your dog.

PICTURE: Belhaven Beach which did not make the top ten

Like this: Like Loading...