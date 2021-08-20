Edinburgh Holiday Inn Edinburgh has unveiled a £1m refurbishment to transform its public spaces and to showcase a new Open Lobby (pictured) concept.

The initiative is designed to provide guests with a multi-faceted public space to eat, meet, relax, socialise and work.

Gone are the the traditionally separate zones of a reception, lobby, bar, lounge, restaurant and business centre.



It is hoped that the multi-function zones will encourage guests to better utilise all areas and facilities and bosses believe the concept will improve interaction between staff and guests.

Key features of the new open lobby include free, high-speed wi-fi, a ‘To Go’ Café where food and drinks are available 24/7, a versatile dining space with a range of seating from booths to high and low tables.

A living-room style Media Lounge with comfy seating, games, magazines and TV and an E-Bar, where guests can plug-in with lots of power points, a wireless printer and more, is available.

