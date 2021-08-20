Fife Flyers have confirmed two signings, Swedish defenceman Erik Naslund and American forward Michael McNicholas.

Naslund joins the Kirkcaldy club after a decade in the third tier of hockey in Sweden, playing 339 games and scoring 140 points.

McNicholas, aged 27, played for three clubs last season, Utah Grizzlies, Indy Fuel and Tulsa Oilers, scoring 25 points in 51 appearances.

Todd Dutiaume, Flyers’ head coach, said: “Erik’s name came through from Jonas Emmerdahl. He is a right-handed D-man, something we have been lacking in the past and he has a similar style to what Emmerdhal brought to the table. He has great offensive capability and will play at both ends of the ice.”

He added: “Michael will provide a solid offensive punch. It is important that we have had guys that are reliable offensively and be relied on heavily in all offensive situations.”

