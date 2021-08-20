Former Edinburgh Capitals forward Harry Ferguson has signed for Glasgow Clan, the promising 22-year-old returning to the Elite League after spending the last three years in the with Peterborough Phantoms, MK Lightning and MKlilton Keynes Thunder.

The Elgin-born player said: “When it (the job) was offered to me, I bit their arm off. Coming to Clan is the next step in my career after learning so much playing in Moray in the Scottish National League then Edinburgh with the Capitals and more recently in Milton Keynes.

“I’m still learning and developing and I’ll do that under the new coach (Malcolm Cameron). He’s worked with young players before so it makes sense to make this move now.”



