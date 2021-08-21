The A9000 Forth Road Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic from 06:00 until 18:00 on Tuesday 31 August 2021, as part of the ongoing project to replace the main expansion joints.

The closure is necessary to allow contractors American Bridge International to position a crane on the carriageway so that footway joints can be removed for remedial works.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the M90 Queensferry Crossing. Non-motorway traffic will be required to divert via the A985 Kincardine Bridge.

The Forth Road Bridge will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists through this period via the west footway/cycleway. The east footway/cycleway will close to the public from the night of Sunday 29 August until the conclusion of these works.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East Unit Bridges Manager, said: “Work to replace the main expansion joints in the northbound carriageway remains on target for completion as programmed later this year.

“It’s essential for the safety of workers and road users that we close the bridge to vehicular traffic during these works, as a crane will be positioned on the carriageway.

“The work is weather dependent, so there is a possibility it could be delayed in the event of adverse weather. We’ll issue further updates if there are any changes.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.

