Hibs returned to the top of the table after taking a point from Dens Park but it should have been all three.

Jack Ross made two enforced changes to the starting XI that beat Kilmarnock last weekend with midfield enforcer Alex Gogic returning in place of Joe Newell whilst new on-loan signing James Scott replaced Kevin Nisbet. Ahead of the game Ross claimed that Nisbet’s absence was not related to a potential transfer.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 21/04/2021 Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs beat Livingston 2-1 thanks to a brace of first half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Dundee had a few familiar faces in their line-up, Liam Fontaine and Jason Cummings formerly wore the green and white along with manager James McPake.

Hibs started brightly with good runs from Jamie Murphy on the left and Martin Boyle on the right but it was the hosts who had the first chance when Charlie Adam fired a powerful long range strike which Matt Macey did well to tip over the bar.

Paul McMullan then sent a dangerous ball into the box which just evaded Fontaine.

Dundee took the lead in the 10th minute in controversial circumstances. Paul McGinn was clearly barged in the back forcing him to give away a throw in. In the next passage of play Adam sent in a low cross which was controlled by Cummings who fired the ball into the net from seven yards.

Moments later Macey was called into action again with an acrobatic save from McMullan.

Hibs came back into the game and Scott was unlucky with a back header from Josh Doig’s cross which flew inches wide of the post.

Doig then went on a mazy 50-yard run leaving Dundee players in his wake but his final shot was deflected which took the power off it and the keeper saved easily.

In the 28th minute Murphy found Scott unmarked in the edge of the area but his shot was tipped over the bar.

McGinn was harshly booked for a foul on Adam and Scott had the ball in the net but was penalised in the build up after a tangle with Fontaine that looked ‘six of one half a dozen of the other.’

Hibs finally equalised in the 38th minute when Ryan Porteous sent a long ball into the box and Christie Elliott barged Murphy in the back on the 18-yard line.

Referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot and Boyle sent the keeper the wrong way to make it 1-1.

Just before the break Porteous was booked for afoul on Max Anderson then in the dying seconds Macey did well to save a Lee Ashcroft header from a McMullan corner.

McMullan was fortunate only to receive a yellow card for a knee to the head of Macey then Adam was booked for a foul on Scott.

Lewis Stevenson replaced McGinn who had been feeling unwell and he took over in the unfamiliar role of right back.

Hibs passed up a great chance when Doig’s cross was cushioned by Kyle Magennis into the path of Scott but his curled effort went over the bar.

A cleverly worked corner then resulted by Boyle trying his luck but his effort deflected off Fontaine and flew inches wide.

Magennis took the resultant corner which was volleyed into the net by Porteous to the delight of the travelling support at the opposite end.

Macey then did well to tip over an Adam lob as the hosts fought to get back on level terms.

Ashcroft was then booked for alate challenge on Boyle who was breaking clear and the Hibs’ man needed treatment but was able to continue.

Magennis then found Boyle unmarked at the edge of the area but his first time effort went over the bar.

Hibs should have wrapped things up moments later when Stevenson found Boyle who broke clear down the right wing and his low cross fell to Murphy but Adam Legzdins produced a superb to deny the striker.

With 10-minutes remaining Drey Wright replaced Murphy and his miss came back to haunt Hibs when Paul McGowan nipped between two Hibs defenders to head the ball past Macey.

Jamie Gullan replaced Scott and Boyle almost grabbed a late winner but his shot was well saved by Legzdins.

Hibs could have been awarded a penalty in time added on when Jamie Sweeney barged Gullan in the back as he was about to shoot and the game ended with honours even.

Hibs take top spot although that could chance this afternoon depending on the result of the Aberdeen v Hearts match. A win for either side would see them leapfrog Hibs.

Dundee: Legzdins, Fontaine, McGhee, Byrne, Ashcroft, Elliott, McGowan, McMullan, Anderson, Adam, Cummings. Lawlor, Sweeney, McGowan, McDaid, Robertson, Panter.

Hibs: Macey; McGinn, Porteous, McGregor, Doig; Doyle-Hayes, Gogic, Magennis; Boyle, Murphy, Scott. Substitutes: Dabrowski, Wright, Stevenson, Mackay, Gullan, Allan, Campbell,

Referee Alan Muir

Like this: Like Loading...